Raphy Pina Sentence – NBC Puerto Rico

Producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina arrived shortly after 8:30 am at the Federal Court, in Old San Juan, for his sentencing hearing, scheduled for 9:00 am, in Judge Francisco Besosa’s room.

“My family… it’s not that I’m fully prepared, the suffering that there is no preparation for it, but well, we have to fight,” Pina said shortly before entering the room. Watch the video here.

The process was delayed five times.

Family and friends, such as the urban music singer, Daddy Yankee, went to court to support the businessman.

“We are with him supporting him. He is a man who provides employment, he is a person who is always employing many Puerto Ricans, a humanitarian, he is always helping everyone. We will continue forward. No matter what happens, we will always be there.”Daddy Yankee said. Watch the video here.

Pina was found guilty in December of illegal possession of weapons.

The discovery of the weapons occurred in April 2020, when agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the house of the artist manager, in Caguas.

According to authorities, Pina had a modified 9mm Glock 19 pistol and a Smith & Wesson .40 at the residence. In addition, agents found 526 ammunition of different calibers.

MESSAGE FROM PINA ON INSTAGRAM

Hours after hearing the sentence, Pina, accompanied by his family, addressed his fans on Monday in a broadcast through Instagram.

“I feel super calm, preparing for that moment with my family… it’s hard because tomorrow I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he assured.

“The person that I can say has been my inspiration, my love forever, was my dad. The most unusual and hard thing for me is that, I don’t know why, tomorrow’s date is the date on which he died. The pain is double”, added the producer.

In addition, Pina announced -among other things- that she is working on a documentary about the entire legal process, in which she will present evidence of her innocence and that she is preparing with her lawyers for the appeal.

DEFENSE REQUESTS PROBATION

The producer’s defense attorneys asked Judge Besosa to be sentenced to probation, understanding that it would be “enough” and would allow him to continue raising his children.

“His commitment to his family and children, his social conscience and altruism, are a reflection of his morality, loyalty and gratitude. Taking all of these factors into account, we urge the Honorable Court to impose a sentence of probation, which is sufficient, but not more than necessary, and would allow the defendant to reach his full potential, continue to serve his community, and continue to raise their children,” the request states.

The defense argued that sentencing Pina without imprisonment “would serve the purposes of the federal sentencing laws, but also reduce (in a very real sense) any negative impact that Mr. Pina-Nieves’ absence may have on the socio-emotional development of their children.

“A sentence of probation without imprisonment and/or home confinement would limit the adverse impact of this process on Mr. Pina-Nieves’ children and avoid their trauma of having to live without their father due to his incarceration during their formative years. “they added.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office requested 46 to 50 months in prison for the businessman.