Raphy Pina sentenced: “I no longer have tears”, the last words of the producer before entering prison | Famous
Raphy Pina began his 41-month sentence prison (3 years and 5 months) and spent his first night in prison after being sentenced and surrendering to the bailiffs in Puerto Rico on the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 24.
In the morning, the judge read the sentence while Natti Natasha cried and hugged the father of her daughter Vida Isabelleone year, knowing that he would have to go to jail.
Raphy Pina surrenders to the authorities
The producer, accused and convicted of the crime of illegal possession of weapons, had to deliver at 3 o’clock in the afternoonlocal time, in the Federal Court of San Juan.
So he did. He was wearing a t-shirt and black sweatpants: “I have no tears left”he said before being transferred to the federal prison by the bailiffs, according to statements collected by the newspaper El Nuevo Día.
Natti Natasha says goodbye to Raphy Pina before being taken to prison
The Dominican singer came with him to the Sheriff’s Office in the Federal Court to say goodbye and accompany him before he was transferred to prison.
“Supporting That Champion”, he said, according to the chronicle of the Puerto Rican newspaper. The 35-year-old artist was wearing jeans, a long-sleeved black blouse, dark sneakers, sunglasses, and her hair was loose.
Last Sunday, May 22, the family experienced what would be their last family reunion in the Vida Isabelle’s birthday party to which the producer was able to attend for 5 hours thanks to a permit granted by the judge.
While the creative went to the Court’s facilities, he published what would be his last messages on Instagram. All under a black background.
“I’m on my way to turn myself in”, “I said goodbye to my loved ones”, ” Trust no one that people are bothered by other people’s happiness”, “Justice wants to make me a fucking criminal” and “I will show them once again how wrong they were!”, Said the publications.
Pine was found guilty since December 2021 for illegal possession of firearms. Since he already had a criminal record for bank fraud in 2015, his convicted status did not allow him to have weapons.