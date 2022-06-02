Raphy Pina shares a photo with an emotional message

Puerto Rican music producer, raphy pinashared a photo from prison in which he is seen with the police file and thanked all those who have sent him good vibes, both to him and to his family.

The image was shared through the Pina Records Instagram account.

“To those who have expressed love for my family and me, I will be eternally grateful. If you wish to write to me and express your good wishes and / or prayers, it will be well received, ”he wrote.

raphy pina he was sentenced to three years and five months in jail for illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

This Tuesday a video was leaked on social networks showing the producer in his new residence.

Pina is in a cell on level 3 in Guaynabo, considered one of the most critical in terms of COVID-19 infections, since detainees are wearing face masks and their temperature is measured daily.

You will only be able to receive a total of 360 dollars per month from your relatives or friends, which will be in an account, a figure that you can spend on the purchase of food, snacks and shoes.

Less than 24 hours after his imprisonment, it was learned that he had presented a medical complication due to his condition as a diabetic patient.

Due to his condition, he was hospitalized in an emergency in the prison’s medical unit, where he is under observation for his diabetes, since his blood sugar increased.

Pina promised when she left the court that she will fight in court for the sentence imposed on him for his second federal case.