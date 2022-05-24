Raphy Pina: the son of a Dominican who became the most powerful man in urban music

raphy pina it was erected in the first two decades of the 21st century as the most powerful man in urban music, a business he learned from his own father, the Dominican Rafael Pina, Who’s birthday is this Tuesday? 22 years of deceased on the same day that the Puerto Rican producer was sentenced to 41 months in prison for illegal possession of weapons.

Before entering the court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the producer cried as he remembered his father and looked at his reality: “Today I face the most difficult situation that a human being can face, losing freedom”.

Some time ago Raphy remembered his father, regarding the commemoration of Dominican independence day, with a photograph and a post in which he highlighted having Dominican blood.

“In the name of this gentleman, I celebrate every day being successful, having Dominican blood and being a fighter for life as is his race. I have one of the best mixtures of blood, and soon I will have a new mixture that is still on that flag that today celebrates its independence… There I leave you an image of the most loved being in the world, my old man, Mr. Pina,” he posted. on his Instagram that February 27.

As direct associations with great figures of reggaeton, among them the popular daddy yankee and Don Omar, Pina began his direct foray into the music industry at the beginning of the century, in which his father was key figure in the 90s with presentations by popular singers and musical groups on the “Isla del Encanto”.

The first artist signed by his label was the Puerto Rican Don Chezina, with whom he presented his first record project.

The album was titled “Bien Guillao De Gangster”, from which several songs were played, among them “Seala”.

This musical production helped to increase the musical career of Don Chezina and Raphy Pina’s company reputation, who had alliances with other urban, including Daddy Yankee.

Pina Music, as his company Pina Records was originally called, released another album that would mark its territory: “Masacrando MC’s”, with the performers Lito & Polaco.

In 2001, it is launched “La conspiración”, the first studio album of the company Pina Records, and that he would discover the gold of urban music: Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Lito & Polaco, MC Ceja, Voltio, among others.

The story from now on would be unstoppable until he accumulated almost a hundred albums under the auspices of his record label, as well as the production of shows and other music-related businesses.

+ Judicial problems

Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, his full name, 43, also had problems with rivals, but his illegal steps brought him to court for at least two sensitive reasons.

In 2012, a judicial process was opened to investigate it for a case of mortgage fraud, for which he was sentenced to two years probation and a fine of $150,000, although he did not go to jail.

The sentence, in 2015, was the product of an agreement with the federal prosecutor’s office, through which the producer pleaded guilty to one charge of bank fraud and others were filed.

Pina participated in a scheme to defraud Doral Bank for 4.1 million through the sale of a residence in the residential and tourist complex of Palmas del Mar, in Humacao.

The charges filed were for money laundering, bank fraud and providing false information to a banking institution.

Two years ago, the industry in Puerto Rico was stunned when officials from the The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided, on April 1, 2020, a residence owned by the producer in Caguas Real, where they found a 9-millimeter Glock-type pistol modified to fire automatically, as well as another .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and 526 ammunition of various calibers.

Last December, a jury found him guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm illegally modified and possession of a firearm by a federal convict, as the producer was convicted in 2015 of bank fraud.

For each of these charges, Pina was exposed in principle up to a maximum of ten years in prison, but the judge’s opinion is that it will be three years and five months.

One of the pieces of evidence is an intercepted phone call in February 2020 in which Pina claims to have a vault with weapons in one of her houses, in the Caguas Real urbanization, although the defense tried to prove that more people had access to that area.

This Tuesday, federal judge Francisco Besosa sentenced him to 41 months, a $150,000 fine and his release from prison will be subject to a three-year probation.

“Today I am standing here, and I say it publicly: (this is) for being a reggaeton producer. It’s not for anything else. They couldn’t prove anything.” he told the media while about thirty people waited outside the court.

In that sense, he emphasized: “They wanted to paint as if reggaeton is from the underworld. When will they end that theory? Today I’m going to prison, but I’m going to come back, I’m going to fight for my rights.”

Pina went to court accompanied by his wife, Dominican singer Natalia Gutiérrez (Natti Natasha) and the producer’s three eldest children: Mía, Rafael and Antonio.

In the midst of his legal problems there was also time for love. The show business was kept in suspense when the rumors of love began with the Dominican singer Natti Natasha, with whom he finally married in 2021 and with her he procreated Vida Isabelle, who has just turned, on May 22, his first year of life.

Precisely before surrendering to the police for imprisonment, Pina went home to say goodbye to her daughter and of his family until he awaits the next judicial step that will determine his destiny in this new stage.