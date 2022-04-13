Raphy Pina: they change the sentencing hearing for May

The sentencing hearing against the music producer raphy pinawhich was scheduled for next Monday, April 18, was postponed again.

This afternoon, federal judge Francisco Besosa moved the hearing to May 16, at 1:30 in the afternoon, in his room at the Federal Court of Old San Juan, published The New Day.

Initially, the hearing was to be held on April 1, but was later postponed to April 7.

According to the newspaper, the postponement arises as the judge evaluates whether or not Pina Nieves should remain on bail while her appeal of the case lasts.

Pina Nieves was found guilty last December of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

He was facing two counts of possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and possession of firearms by a person who was convicted of a felony.

Pina Nieves is found under house arrest until sentencing. He wears a shackle and is allowed to leave his home only for medical, religious and court appearances.