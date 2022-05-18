Raphy Pina will be able to celebrate Vida’s birthday: the judge gives her 5 hours and remembers that it is not a farewell party | Univision Puerto Rico WLII
the music producer Rafael ‘Raphy’ Pina He received permission from federal judge Francisco Besosa to leave home next Sunday, May 22, to celebrate the first birthday of Vida, his daughter with singer Natti Natasha.
Pina, who will be sentenced on May 24 at 9:00 in the morning, had asked the judge to allow him to leave from 9:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night.
In responding to the request, El Nuevo Día reported, the magistrate granted Pina five hours to celebrate her daughter: from 11:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon, since he estimates that it is the correct time for an event with children under that age.
It’s a birthday, not the farewell before going to prison: the judge’s reminder
In his three-page response, Judge Besosa reminded Pina that “a child’s birthday party is not the occasion to say goodbye to his friends and family before a prison sentence that could be imposed when he is sentenced.”
He was released on parole and using an electronic shackle. His departures have to be authorized until he is sentenced.
For various reasons, the reading of his sentence has been postponed 5 times.
Natti Natasha’s partner is exposed to a sentence of between 4 to 10 years in prison.