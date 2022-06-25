Raphy Pina will narrate his life in a series

The series “Who is Raphy Pina?” will recount in first person the life and professional career of the Puerto Rican music producer, now convicted of possession of illegal weapons, and will premiere on YouTube on July 4.

“On July 4 I will celebrate with you a very special project that I have prepared; a personal relief for all the years that I was silent, working, enduring criticism, falls, success, a life of struggles, failures and my fight for freedom,” Pina detailed in a press release released this Friday by his representatives.

In the series, the Latin music producer, manager, promoter and businessman will talk about his entire life, from his childhood, the beginning of his career under the supervision of his father and his first business with Daddy Yankee at the beginning of the genre. urban.

He also produced Daddy Yankee’s latest album, “Legendaddy”, and his tour of shows at the Puerto Rico Coliseum “Con Calma Pal’ Choli”, which broke the record for performances at the main concert hall on the island.

“A series for those who have always wondered who Raphy Pina is? They will know him through my own testimony. From my beginnings to ‘my end’, according to many, ”explained Pina, alluding to his current situation in prison.

In the series, she will also talk about the artists she has worked with, the impact her father had, and how his passing changed the course of her life.

The producer founded his record label Pina Records in 1996 and has represented some of the biggest artists in the reggaeton genre, including Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Don Omar.

“Do not miss it. On the 4th of July, as I commemorate my birthday, you guys start to see what I’m made of,” she claimed.

The series will premiere that day through Pina Records’ YouTube channel.

Pina, 43, was sentenced on May 24 for possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and for possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony.

The discovery of the weapons occurred in April 2020, when FBI agents in Puerto Rico searched an unoccupied house of the artist manager, in Caguas, a municipality neighboring San Juan.