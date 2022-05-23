Raphy Pina’s defense asks for a sentence of probation so that she “continues to raise her children”

The lawyers of the convicted music producer Raphy Pina Nieves they asked the judge Francis Kiss a sentence of probation —without deprivation of liberty or house arrest— for understanding that “it has a lot to offer Puerto Rico during these difficult times.”

After being postponed five times, the hearing in which Pina Nieves will be sentenced is scheduled for this Tuesday, May 24, at 9:00 in the morning, in Judge Besosa’s courtroom, located in Old San Juan. .

For this reason, the defense submitted a sentence statement last Thursday in which it stated that Pina Nieves’ parole is “sufficient” and that it would allow her to “reach her full potential, continue serving her community and continue raising her children.” ”.

“His commitment to his family and children, his social conscience and altruism, are a reflection of his morals, loyalty and gratitude”reads the document submitted by the licensee Manuel A. Franco Dominguez and that, in legal terms, seeks to describe the convict beyond the crime committed.

A jury found the producer guilty on December 22 for illegal possession of two firearms, one of them altered to fire automatically, which were found by federal agents in one of his houses in Caguas.

Pina Nieves has four children: Mine17 years old; Raphaelfrom 16; Anthony, from 14; Y isabella lifewho is the result of his relationship with the urban exponent Natti Natasha. Precisely, for his first birthday, the judge modified his house arrest conditions so that he could attend the celebration this Sunday, before being sentenced.

“The children of Mr. Pina Nieves are very concerned about their father and the imposition of a prison sentence in this case”expose the lawyers in the memorandum.

In fact, it indicates that the mothers of the minors “are coordinating psychological counseling for the children to help them cope with this situation.”

Also, in interviews with the probation officer, Wanda Monge, Antonio’s mother, would describe Pina Nieves as an “excellent and responsible” father. While, Eileen Michell Paganparent of Mia and Rafael, alluded to the fact that her children “adore” their father and that they are very close to him.

“Researchers and academics have found strong evidence that the absence of a father in their children’s lives negatively affects children’s social-emotional development”the lawyers argued.

On the other hand, the defense stated that Pina Nieves has a “history of altruism” because “he donated ice to the elderly after Hurricane Maria in 2017.” And, after the swarm of earthquakes in early 2020, he “purchased 200 generators and personally donated them to families in need in the most vulnerable areas.”

In addition, the memorandum recalls that, on another occasion, Pina Nieves was driving down the road and witnessed a car on fire. Then, “he published the incident on his social networks with an urgent request for help. The same day, Raymond Ayala (Daddy Yankee) and Jose Luis Morera Luna (Wisin) joined Pina Nieves to buy the woman a new car.”

As altruism for the defense, it also counts that the convict uses his social networks to promote small businesses for free.

“Pina Nieves is an extraordinary man, dedicated to his family and children, with a generous spirit and a kind heart. His gratitude for his life is undiminished by his unfortunate conviction in this case. He is not an angry or bitter man. The law, like life itself and the various elements of nature that surround us every day, invites balance. The statutory mandate for federal judges is to strike that balance by imposing a fair sentence that is no harsher than necessary to achieve sentencing goals. Fairness requires an evaluation of the accused, not in the void of his criminal convictions, but in the totality of the man he is and the totality of the life he has lived.”pointed out the graduates.

What is the prosecution asking for?

On April 12, the federal prosecutor’s office asked the court to impose a sentence of approximately four years in prison against the artistic producer in an extensive 35-page motion with strong remarks about the producer’s conduct.

Although they pointed out that the report presented by the United States Probation Office included an estimate of 33 to 41 months in prison, prosecutors presented arguments to “recommend a sentence within the variant sentencing range of 46 to 50 months in prison.”

Among their statements, they highlighted that “the aggravating circumstances of the Pina Nieves case require an upward variation,” because he was a convicted person at the time he was charged in this case and that “he clearly failed to deter more criminality.”

Prosecutors referred to the 2016 case in which Pina Nieves pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges.