Raphy Pina’s defense requests a sentence of probation so that she “continues raising her children”

It will be tomorrow, May 24, when Raphy Pina will be sentenced and the defense of the Puerto Rican producer requested parole so that “Please continue to serve your community and raise your children.”

The lawyers of Natti Natasha’s fiancé asked Judge Francisco Besosa for a sentence of probationwithout deprivation of liberty or house arrest, for understanding that “it has a lot to offer Puerto Rico during these difficult times,” indicates El Nuevo Día.

In the judgment brief that was submitted by the defense, it was stated that Pina Nieves’ parole is “enough” and that it would allow her to “reach her full potential, continue to serve her community, and continue to raise her children.”

“His commitment to his family and children, his social conscience and altruism, are a reflection of his morals, loyalty and gratitude,” says the document submitted by Mr. Manuel A. Franco Domínguez and that, in legal terms, seeks to describe the convict more beyond the crime committed.

Daddy Yankee’s manager was able to celebrate yesterday, May 22 the first birthday of his daughter Vida Isabelle, after Judge Francisco Besosa granted him permission to attend the party for five hours.

After being postponed five times, the hearing in which Pina will be sentenced is scheduled for this Tuesday, May 24, at 9:00 in the morning, in the courtroom of Judge Besosa, located in Old San Juan.

It is recalled that the federal prosecutor asked the court to impose a sentence of approximately four years in prison for Natti Natasha’s fiancé.

Federal prosecutors María Montañez, José Ruiz and Gregory Conner proposed that it be a four-year sentence in an extensive 35-page motion with strong accusations about the producer’s conduct.

They also noted that the report presented by the United States Probation Office included a calculation of 33 to 41 months in prison, prosecutors presented arguments to “recommend a sentence within the variant of the sentence range of 46 to 50 months in prison” .

They highlighted that “the aggravating circumstances of the Pina Nieves case require an upward variation. because he was a convicted person at the time he was charged in this case and that he “clearly failed to deter further criminality,” the outlet reported.

Last December, a jury found the well-known music producer guilty of illegal possession of firearms, in a highly publicized case on the island whose sentence will be announced on April 1, 2022.

The producer, president of the record label Pina Records, has represented some of the most important artists of the urban genre, includingNicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Don Omar.

The jury that analyzed his case in the Federal Court in Hato Rey, in Puerto Rico, was made up of seven women and five men.

The charges are unlawful possession of an illegally modified firearm and possession of a firearm by a federal convict, as the producer was convicted in 2015 of bank fraud.

For each of these charges, Pina faces up to a maximum of ten years in prison.

The producer remained under the home restriction program and can only go out for medical, religious or medical matters and to appear in court, which was scheduled for this coming April 1, but on Tuesday it was postponed to the 18th of that month.

Last Tuesday, March 29, the Public Ministry opposed Pina Nieves’ request to remain free on bail while she manages her case in the Court of Appeals for the First Federal Circuit in Boston, the newspaper El Nuevo Día published.

The prosecution’s motion argues that Pina Nieves “has failed to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that she is not likely to abscond or pose a danger to others or a flight risk and that her appeal raises a substantial question of law or fact.” which is likely to result, among other things, in reversal or a new trial. Therefore, the defendant’s motion for release pending appeal should be denied.”

However, he acknowledges that, so far, Pina Nieves has complied with all bail conditions imposed since he was arrested in August 2020.