Raphy Pina’s request to attend Vida’s first birthday is denied

Federal judge Francisco Besosa denied a request submitted by music producer Raphy Pina to attend the first birthday of his daughter with Natti Natasha, Vida Isabelle.

the little one celebrates its first year this May 22, two days before a new date stipulated for the hearing of his sentence, and the celebration, according to a motion submitted by Pina’s defense “in a place still to be determined outside the house”.

“(Motion) Denied without prejudice due to premature. Once the Court and the probation officer are informed of the place where the birthday is to be celebrated and the hours that Pina Nieves will be away from her residence, the motion can be filed again,” the magistrate wrote in his order. newspaper The New Day.

Natti Natasha’s fiancé is awaiting the sentencing after being found guilty of illegal possession of firearms, in a very mediatic case on the island.

“Obviously, your youngest daughter’s first birthday is a momentous occasion for a parent, particularly a parent as devoted as Pina Nieves. Although the details about the time and place of the party have not yet been finalized, the birthday celebration of Pina Nieves’ daughter will be a family affair, it will take place in a safe environment and your assistance will not represent any danger to the community, or it will be a flight risk. You want to attend the celebration for the sole purpose of being with your daughter on such an important day,” reads the defense motion.

the view ise has postponed for the fifth time and now the date is May 24, at 9:00 in the morning, according to the federal court file.

On April 20, the magistrate had approved a defense motion to postpone the hearing for the fourth time, since it coincided with the graduation of his youngest son, known as Chingui. Back then, It went from being May 16 to May 20.

The hearing was originally going to be on April 1, but was later postponed to April 7 and then scheduled to take place on April 18.

It is recalled that a year ago a request to Daddy Yankee’s manager to travel to the Dominican Republic was also denied. be present at the birth of his daughterwhich was planned to happen in the country.

However, both Natti and Pina had to change the place of Vida’s birth because the judge did not allow her to travel and the girl was born on May 22 in a hospital in South Miami, Florida.