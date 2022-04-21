Raphy Pina’s sentencing hearing is delayed for the fourth time so that he can see his son graduate

the federal judge Francis Kiss approved a motion for the defense of the music producer raphy pina to postpone for the fourth time the sentencing hearing against him.

In an order issued yesterday, Wednesday, the judge indicated that the hearing was moved to Friday, May 20, in his room at the Federal Court located in Old San Juan, just a week after having delayed it for May 16. The hearing was originally going to be on April 1, but was later postponed to April 7.

On this occasion, the court approved the motion filed by Pina’s defense to delay the hearing because the date coincided with the graduation of her youngest son, known as Chingui.

“On that date, Mr. Pina Nieves’ youngest son will graduate from high school at the same time his father’s sentencing hearing is scheduled. Mr. Pina Nieves’s son wishes to be present at his father’s sentencing hearing. Conversely, Mr. Pina Nieves also wishes to be present at his son’s graduation. As things currently stand, achieving both is impossible”, reads the motion filed yesterday.

In the motion, the defense suggested that the hearing be changed to May 17, just one more day late “to allow (Pina) to be present at her son’s graduation and to allow her son to be with his father during his sentencing hearing.”

“This request is made in good faith, in the interest of justice and without the intention of delaying it,” adds the defense in its petition.

Pina Nieves was found guilty, by a jury, of illegal possession of two firearms -one of them altered to fire automatically- that were found by federal agents in one of his houses in Caguas.

The defense has insisted that he had not been to that house for a long time and that other people had access to the vault, while the prosecution used the recording of a telephone call in which he allegedly heard Pina Nieves talking about the weapons. .