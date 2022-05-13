Raphy Pina’s supervisor is not opposed to going to her daughter’s first birthday with Natti Natasha

The music producer’s parole supervisor Raphy Pina Nieves He is not opposed to the convict having his bail conditions modified and being able to attend his daughter’s first birthday with the singer Natti Natasha, isabella life.

That’s how he put it Yaritza Feliciano Guzman in a motion filed today, Thursday, at the request of the federal judge Francis Kiss after Pina Nieves’ defense filed the request again so that she could “be with her daughter on such an important day.”

On May 9, Besosa denied a first request, since the defense did not specify the place of the birthday or the hours in which Pina Nieves would be away from her residence, as ordered by her parole restrictions.

“Based on the location and activities proposed for the celebration, Pina Nieves’ compliance, and the prosocial nature of the activity, this probation officer does not oppose Pina Nieves’ request.”reads the supervisor’s motion.

“This parole officer has not identified a danger to the community or a flight risk at this time.”add the document.

However, in what appears to be a drafting error, Feliciano Guzmán concludes: “Therefore, based on the foregoing, the Probation Office opposes Pina Nieves’ request to participate in a family reunion to celebrate her daughter’s birthday…

A jury found the artistic producer guilty on December 22 for illegal possession of two firearms — one of them altered to fire automatically — that were located by federal agents in one of his houses in Caguas.

At that time, the Court authorized his release on bail pending sentence, but he must be under house arrest and subject to electronic monitoring. He can only leave his house for work-related matters and to meet with his lawyers. Pina Nieves must request authorization from the Court to leave his home for any other purpose.

What is known about the birthday?

The second petition submitted by the defense, led by lawyer Maria A. Dominguezis only available to parties to the case after the judge granted a gag motion on the details of the party.

“This request is based on the fact that the motion contains details about the date, time and place of the celebration of the first birthday of the daughter of Pina Nieves that have no consequences for the general public and the interest in keeping them private outweighs the presumed right of the public to access court records”outlined the defense of the artistic producer.

However, Feliciano Guzmán’s motion sheds some details, such as that, if granted, Pina Nieves will be out of her residence from 9:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night.

Also, it indicates that Natalia Gutierrez Batista, real name of Natti Natasha, will receive about 50 guests who will travel from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. In addition, family and friends of Pina Nieves will attend.

The party will feature multiple activities and entertainment for children such as: inflatables, magician shows, live children’s music, clown shows, face painting, farm animals for interaction and video games.

Meanwhile, there will be live music and DJ entertainment for adults.

The first motion stated that the birthday would be celebrated on May 22two days before the new date stipulated for the sentencing hearing against Pina Nieves.

This hearing has been postponed five times. The last time was last Friday, when it was moved from May 20 to May 24. Meanwhile, on April 20, the magistrate had approved a defense motion to postpone the hearing again, since it coincided with the graduation of the youngest son of Pina Nieves, known as Chingui. Back then, it went from being May 16 to May 20.

Originally, the hearing was going to be on April 1, but it was later postponed to April 7 and, later, to April 18.

The Probation Office has recommended 33 to 41 months in prison for the artistic producer. While, the Public Ministry suggested a sentence of 46 to 50 months in prisonwhich would be approximately four years behind bars.

After the guilty verdict, last December, the defense had anticipated that they would seek at least a probation sentence.