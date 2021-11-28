«Rapid spread even among vaccinated. Compulsory molecular test to enter the UK “

Omicron variant, the Great Britain runs for cover by making the molecular test mandatory to enter the country and quarantine until the outcome of the test. These are the words of Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, at a press conference in Downing Street: lThe omicron variant “spreads very quickly” and can also “spread among people who have two doses” of the Covid vaccine.

“Compulsory molecular test to enter the UK”

To check the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, of which two cases have been identified in the UK, Britain will introduce a mandatory molecular test for those arriving on its territory and a quarantine until the result. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said so.

“ We don’t know how effective vaccines are “

“We don’t know how effective our vaccines are” against the emerging omicron variant, “but we have good reasons (to think) that they will provide some protection,” Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference.

Compulsory mask

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the requirement would be introduced mask in shops and on public transport to fight the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. The rules are expected to be enacted in the next few days and will be reviewed within the next three weeks.