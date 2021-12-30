Rapid tests are less sensitive to the Omicron variant

AGI – The antigenic tests for Covid-19, the so-called rapid swabs, which have the advantage of providing a result in a few minutes, they are less sensitive to the Omicron variant than previous variants. That’s when the American health authorities communicated.

This means that these test are more likely to show a negative result despite infection – so-called false negatives – if a person is infected with Omicron.

“Preliminary data suggests that antigen tests detect the Omicron variant, but with reduced sensitivity,” the US Medicines Agency (FDA) wrote in a statement. However, he added that he will continue to allow them, following specific directions for use.

“If a person tests negative on an antigen test but is suspected of having Covid-19, for example having symptoms or a high probability of infection due to exposure, the follow-up with a molecular test (or PCR, ed) is important “, explained the FDA again.

Antigenic tests detect antigens on the surface of the virus, while PCR tests look for the genetic material of the virus. The former were already less sensitive than molecular, the FDA said. And their sensitivity is now affected by the numerous mutations of the Omicron variant.

Despite this, rapid tests are widely promoted by experts, as they can be performed at home on a regular basis at low cost and thus help to control the epidemic.

In the United States, these increasingly popular home test kits have recently sold out with the surge in Omicron-related infections and the holiday season.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced the purchase of 500 million home rapid tests, which can be ordered by Americans via a dedicated website, starting in January.