RAPIDO Serie Oro, the new electric scooter from MV Agusta

MV Agusta expands its offer dedicated to electric micro-mobility and after the launch of the eBike AMO, announces the arrival of the “RAPIDO Serie Oro” electric scooter. It is a vehicle that has a look inspired by the manufacturer’s motorcycle models. It also features a black / gold / red livery. The technical equipment is interesting. This scooter first of all has a frame made of magnesium alloy.

RAPIDO Serie Oro can also count on 10-inch tubeless tires and hydraulic disc brakes on both wheels. We find as well a 4-inch mini display through which it is possible to view all the main operating information of the electric scooter such as speed and residual autonomy. Not even a dedicated app that allows you to manage some functions of the vehicle can be missing.