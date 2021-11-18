RAPIDO Serie Oro, the new electric scooter from MV Agusta
MV Agusta expands its offer dedicated to electric micro-mobility and after the launch of the eBike AMO, announces the arrival of the “RAPIDO Serie Oro” electric scooter. It is a vehicle that has a look inspired by the manufacturer’s motorcycle models. It also features a black / gold / red livery. The technical equipment is interesting. This scooter first of all has a frame made of magnesium alloy.
RAPIDO Serie Oro can also count on 10-inch tubeless tires and hydraulic disc brakes on both wheels. We find as well a 4-inch mini display through which it is possible to view all the main operating information of the electric scooter such as speed and residual autonomy. Not even a dedicated app that allows you to manage some functions of the vehicle can be missing.
Speaking of the engine, MV Agusta says the unit has one 500W peak power with 24 Nm of torque. Enough power to allow you to overcome slopes of up to 14 degrees. In Europe, the maximum speed it is limited to 25 km / h but the manufacturer points out that its electric scooter could reach up to 40 km / h. 4 driving modes are available: Pedestrian, Eco, Comfort and Sport +.
The battery has one capacity of 500 Wh and is able to deliver a distance of up to 50 km at a speed of 20 km / h. Full recharging takes about 5 hours. The new RAPIDO Serie Oro electric scooter can already be purchased online and will soon also be available for purchase at MV Agusta dealerships. The recommended selling price is 999 euros, while until Christmas, or while stocks last, it can be purchased at the promotional price of 849 euros.
DATA SHEET
- dimensions and weight:
- open: 1.132 x 600 x 1.217 mm
- closed: 1.132 x 600 x 538 mm
- weight: 20 kg
- transportable weight: 100 kg
- max speed: 25 km / h
- battery:
- 500 Wh
- autonomy: 50 Km
- charging time: 5 hours
- max slope: 14%
- certification: IPX4
- motor: 500W peak power
- brake lights: LED
- modality: Pedestrian, Eco, Comfort and Sport +
- tires: 10 inches