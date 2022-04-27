Rapper 6ix9ine gives a million pesos to a low-income family in Mexico

The New York rapper of Mexican origin Daniel Hernández, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, changed the life of a low-income Mexican family, as he gave them a large amount of money.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mother is from Atlixco, Puebla and his father is Puerto Rican, so he tends to perform acts of kindness when he visits Mexico, like this time. It was through his Instagram account where the rapper shared the video where he is seen traveling in the back of a car and showing several wads of bills.

In the recording he mentioned: “remember that yesterday I told you that I am going to try to give away $50,000 dollars a week to someone completely at random, well today I have a million pesos that is equivalent to $50,000 dollars. I’m on my way to the airport, I’m going to Mexico.”

Then the vehicle in which he was traveling stopped and showed a home built with boards and pointed out: “I passed by here, this is how people live here in Mexico, in these conditions, we are going to give this family at random $1 million of pesos”,

After that, the rapper walked towards the house and greeted a man: “Hello, how are you, my name is Daniel”, and he replied that his name was Adrián. Then Tekashi69 surprised him: “We want to give you a million pesos, this for you and your family. It’s all yours paisita “.

The man, in tears and with his hands full of bills, saw the musician and said: “I don’t think so”, and immediately bent down to hug two children”. Daniel Hernández mentioned to the family not to rush and ended: “God bless you.”

A few days before, 6ix9ine shared another video in which he gave away $20,000 to some Hispanic flower vendors who were working on the side of a highway in New York: “I want to give you $20,000 thousand dollars and you share it among your friends.”

Previously, the rapper pointed out that that day he had planned to spend that sum of money in a club in New York but that he saw these people working and preferred to give them the money.

Continue reading the story

These donations show that 6ix9ine is in a better economic moment, since after he was arrested in 2018 for being part of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang, which was dedicated to drug trafficking, and being released in 2020, he said he was was bankrupt.

“I have tried to revive my career from prison. I was out of the business for two years, which caused me to lose momentum that I had before the arrest. It may never recover the level of success, ”Daniel Hernández mentioned on that occasion.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

#LadyEscupitajo: woman insults, hits and spits on a security guard in Edomex