Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged in November shooting

This week, A$AP Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, following an altercation that allegedly took place in November. The argument opposed him to A$AP Relli, one of his former friends and member of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Relli.

On Monday, the prosecutor in charge of the case, George Gascon, confirmed the indictment of the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers: “Discharging a firearm in a public place is a serious offense which could have had tragic consequences not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders. who were visiting Hollywood, he said. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearms charge was warranted. A$AP Rocky is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles court today.

His indictment comes four months after he was arrested and detained when he arrived at Los Angeles airport from Barbados with his girlfriend, Rihanna. He was released in the afternoon after posting $550,000 bail. The shooting he is accused of took place in Hollywood on November 6, following an argument with A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, during which Mayers allegedly fired several shots at him.

Before Monday’s hearing, Relli presented himself, for the first time, as the victim of this case. He and his lawyers Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, released a joint statement in the columns of RollingStone. They announce that they have filed a civil complaint against A$AP Rocky for assault and battery and emotional distress. According RollingStone, Relli claims the rapper lured him to an obscure location in central Hollywood to discuss a disagreement between them. “A$AP Rocky was not only planning a discussion and came armed with a semi-automatic pistol, the magazine tells us. After arriving at the scene, a conversation ensued during which, without provocation, warning or justification, A$AP Rocky pulled out the handgun and intentionally fired several shots at Mr. Ephron”. Relli’s attorneys say their client has received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident,” and they expect the case to continue. be judged.

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, has yet to publicly address the allegations. Vanity Fair contacted the rapper’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, for a comment.