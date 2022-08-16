Rapper A$AP Rocky, partner of Rihanna, charged with shooting
A$AP Rocky has to deal with the law again. The American rapper, companion of Rihanna and father of their child, has been charged for his role in a shooting last November in Hollywood, authorities in Los Angeles, California announced on Monday August 15.
He is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, according to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. In detail, the 33-year-old artist is suspected of having pointed his gun at an old friend during an argument last November, then, later, of having shot him twice, inflicting a “slight wound” according to the police.
For these facts, A$AP Rocky must appear on Wednesday August 17 in a Los Angeles court. The rapper was arrested in April at Los Angeles airport when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his girlfriend Rihanna is from and with whom he had a little boy in May.
This is not the first time the artist has faced justice. In August 2019 after a brawl in Stockholm, he was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for violence.