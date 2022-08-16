Rapper A$AP Rocky, partner of Rihanna, charged with shooting

A$AP Rocky has to deal with the law again. The American rapper, companion of Rihanna and father of their child, has been charged for his role in a shooting last November in Hollywood, authorities in Los Angeles, California announced on Monday August 15.

He is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, according to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. In detail, the 33-year-old artist is suspected of having pointed his gun at an old friend during an argument last November, then, later, of having shot him twice, inflicting a “slight wound” according to the police.

For these facts, A$AP Rocky must appear on Wednesday August 17 in a Los Angeles court. The rapper was arrested in April at Los Angeles airport when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his girlfriend Rihanna is from and with whom he had a little boy in May.

This is not the first time the artist has faced justice. In August 2019 after a brawl in Stockholm, he was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for violence.

The editorial staff recommends

The news by the RTL editorial staff in your mailbox. Thanks to your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the news on a daily basis