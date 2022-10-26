Rapper and actor Kaalan Walker sentenced for rape

His attorney, Andrew Flier, said the trial was not fair. Flier called the sentence “draconian” and said it will be appealed, NBC News reported.

Kaalan Walkerartistically known as KR, played a gang member in the 2018 movie remake of “Superfly” and in the 2017 movie “Kings” starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.

He was arrested in 2018 and charged with a series of attacks dating back to 2016 involving four women and three teenagers.

Prosecutors said that Kaalan Walker He used social networks to contact models and offer them false professional opportunities so that they would meet him in person and then assault them.