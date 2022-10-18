Rapper and Actor Sentenced to 50 Years to Life on Charges of Sexual Assault Against Minors – NBC Los Angeles

The rapper and actor, who appeared in the 2018 movie “SuperFly,” was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life in state prison on sex-related charges, which implicated three teenage boys and four young women in 2013 attacks. .

Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino also ordered 27-year-old Kaalan Walker to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life, according to Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace, who told City News Service she believes that the accused is “truly a predator”.

A Van Nuys jury convicted Walker on April 18 of three counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, rape of an intoxicated victim, and one count of assault with intent to commit oral intercourse, which involved felonies. between 2013 and 2018.

Jurors acquitted him of two counts of forcible rape and one count of forced digital penetration involving three other alleged victims.

In her opening statement in March, District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi told the jury that the case involved women who did not know each other and that “the only thing that unites all these women is the defendant Kaalan Walker.”

“You’re going to see the dark side of him,” the prosecutor told jurors, noting that Kaalan Walker first used Instagram and Twitter to lure his presumed victims to venues to allegedly take professional photos and videos or with false promises of meeting someone famous. .

“When they said ‘Stop,’ he didn’t care,” Fardghassemi said.

Walker’s attorney, Andrew Flier, countered that his client, who said he had been “presented as a monster,” was innocent of the charges.

“They’re going to lie to them because they know they fell for their ‘BS,'” the defense attorney told the jury, saying the alleged victims are seeking “revenge.”

“Mr. Walker’s pattern is to make false promises, and they accepted it…Each of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” Flier said. “He didn’t force them… It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.”

He said that his client has lived “a nightmare” and that he has had a great career that, since then, has been ruined.

Walker, who also appeared in the 2017 Halle Berry-Daniel Craig film “Kings,” was arrested in September 2018. He was later released on bail, but was rearrested after the jury’s verdict was read.