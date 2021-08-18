Rapper Cardi B divorces her husband Offset: they had been married for three years

Rap star Cardi B divorces her husband, Offset, after three years of marriage. The 27-year-old WAP singer known for songs celebrating sex, money and women’s empowerment and her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style filed divorce papers in Georgia’s Fulton County courthouse. The initial hearing was set for November 4. Spokespersons for the artists did not respond to requests for comment.

Cardi B and Offset, musician of the rap trio Migos, got married secretly in 2017 and they had a daughter, Kulture, in 2018. The union seemed solid, net of temporary separations and rumors of infidelity. Cardi B revealed that in 2018 the couple had separated, only to reunite again. The announcement of the divorce, released on Tuesday, September 15, comes at a golden moment in the rapper’s career, with the single “WAP” starring Megan Thee Stallion topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks. Cardi B, a former stripper, born in New York, broke into the mainstream in 2017 with “Bodak Yellow” and subsequent hits “I Like It” and “Bartier Cardi”.