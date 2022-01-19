Rapper Cardi B funds the funeral of the Bronx fire victims

A gesture aimed at supporting her native community that of Cardi B, the Bronx native rapper who decided to finance the funeral of the 17 victims of the January 9 fire. “I can’t even imagine the pain the victims’ families are going through, but I hope it will help them not to worry about the burial costs,” said Cardi B. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone who has been struck by this horrible tragedy “.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced the artist’s decision, which will be completed thanks to the Mayor’s Fund, a non-profit association with which Adams has already raised $ 2.5 million for the families involved in the accident.

The 17 victims, ranging from 2 to 50 years of age, include parents, children, health workers, fast food workers and students. Many were originally from Gambia, a West African state, and their bodies will be repatriated at Cardi B.

The funeral has already been held, which was attended by hundreds of people. The first funeral took place in a Harlem mosque, where 12-year-old Seydou Toure and 5-year-old little sister Haouwa Mohamadou were celebrated. The other fifteen victims were remembered during a ceremony last Sunday in the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx.

The 19-story building was not up to standard and the building’s fire was caused by a malfunction of an electric heater. The doors of the apartment where the flames began did not close as they should when the tenants left it, thus allowing the fire to spread throughout the building.

It often happens in the city that homeowners, especially those where the most vulnerable people live, fail to maintain their properties: in this case, the malfunction of the general heating forced the inhabitants of the apartment to use an unsafe heater .

The owners of the building, a group of investors from the triad of investment groups LIHC Investment Group, Belveron Partners and Camber Property Group, had received several fines from the city precisely for the fact that the doors did not close automatically. last in December 2021.