Rapper Coolio, best known for ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies aged 59

LONDON: Filmed and photographed from all angles during her 70 years on the British throne, Queen Elizabeth II has also often posed in front of renowned artists: an exhibition in London brings together the works of three of them.

At the entrance to the Quantus gallery, more used to showing the works of street artists like Banksy or Stony, a dark bronze bust of the late queen welcomes visitors. It is one of the centerpieces of the dozen works collected until October 12 in tribute to Elizabeth II, who died on September 8.

To sculpt it, Frances Segelman did three posing sessions with Elizabeth II in 2007.

“I did not want to paint her portrait, as others have done, by distorting reality, to create a sensation”, tells the artist to AFP, to justify his total fidelity to the features of the sovereign, common point of all the works presented here.

Her bust also testifies to the “strong and solid rock” that she was for the British people, and fifteen years later, she remembers with nostalgia her meeting with Elizabeth II. “He was a bright person, and very easy to approach”.

The exhibition also features three portraits of the Queen, a rather classic painting, commissioned by the Palace, and two huge canvases each featuring a photograph of the smiling Queen saturated with pink and encrusted with diamond dust.

They are signed by the artist Christian Furr. “I wanted to capture her personality, her vitality, her humor, but also her humanity, because she somehow seemed ordinary even though she was also majestic,” he explains.

When he painted the portrait of the Queen in 1995, he was only 28, and remembers the feeling of “anachronism” he felt when the innovative movement of British Young artists, known for its use of new materials and creative processes, bubbled around him.

3D effect

His portraits contrast with those, in a solemn and luminous black and white, produced by Rob Munday, a specialist in holograms which give a 3D effect by combining several images of the same subject.

Called “Equanimity”, her main work, produced with Chris Levine in 2004, has become one of the iconic images of the Queen, featured on stamps or banknotes, or even on the front page of Time magazine in 2012 at the occasion of his 60 years of reign.

From the front, looking straight at the lens, the queen appears there dressed in black with a crown, a white fur coat and her irremovable pearl necklace. Moving around her, the viewer can see different images of the monarch.

In the early 2000s, “it was still very new technology”, says Rob Munday, which requires the model to be perfectly still. But the queen “has been wonderful, fantastic” and “very accommodating”, he adds, remembering her concern about her reaction to such a “realistic” rendering.

“The members of the royal family have this incredible faculty of knowing how to stay still…. They are very disciplined, but the queen spoke constantly and I could not concentrate”, also remembers Frances Segelman perfectly.

“Normally I say to my model, ‘please don’t move’, but I couldn’t see myself saying that to the Queen”, so at the start of her second session “I said to her ‘Ma’am, you don’t have to talk, you can just relax if you want.’ But she just kept talking,” she laughs.