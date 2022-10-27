rapper Drake is the most searched artist of all time on Shazam

Shazam is 20 years old. On the occasion of this double decade, the application, which allows you to recognize the title you are listening to, unveiled in a press release (in English) sare records. And the big winner is Drake, the Canadian rapper, already king of streaming, whose latest album Honesty, Nevermind was a hit this summer. Aubrey Graham, real name, is the most “shazame” of all time on the UK platform with 350 million searches. His title one dancereleased in 2017 alone has 17 million searches.

The most shazame title of all time is Dance Monkeyhit of 2019 by Tones and I, with more than 41 million searches. In 20 years, the platform has taken a key place in the distribution of a title as evidenced by the Australian rapper Masked Wolf, whose title Astronaut In The Ocean has been most wanted in 2021. “You know you have something special if you see Shazam’s stats move.”he says in the press release. For the anecdote, the first research on Shazam was carried out on April 19, 2002, for Jeepstertitle of the British group T. Rex released in 1971. Since Shazam’s inception, over 70 billion searches have been performed.