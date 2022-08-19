Rapper Drake is the most searched artist on the Shazam app

Rapper Drake. – Christopher Polk GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA – AFP

Shazam celebrates its 20th anniversary this Friday. For the occasion, the music recognition platform has published some key statistics on its use and has listed the most searched artists and songs via the application.

Result, it is the rapper Drake who wins the title of the most “shazamed” artist on the platform with 350 million searches. Among his flagship songs, his piece one dancereleased in 2016 is the most popular on Shazam and has been searched for over 17 million times on the platform.

Gnarls Barkley and Dance Monkey

Shazam launched the first version of its music recognition tool in August 2002 in the UK. UK users could identify the track they were looking for by dialing “2580” and holding their phone close to the speaker where the track was playing. They then received an SMS with the title of the song they were looking for and the name of the artist. At the time, the most “Shazamed” song was crazy by Gnarls Barkley.

Shazam then became an application in 2008. Today, the platform, 20 years old, has officially exceeded 70 billion searches and has more than 225 million monthly users worldwide. The title now the most “shazamed” of the application is Dance Monkey by Tones And I, released in 2019, which has more than 41 million searches.

Original article published on BFMTV.com