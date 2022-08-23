Rapper Drake loses more than 284 million CFA francs

The Canadian rapper, Drake, does not get tired of bets and especially at risk. Knowing that he could lose or win, the latter never measures the consequences when he wants to inject a large sum. This weekend, the ex of Rihanna has just lost at least 430,000 dollars.

Boxer Kamaru Usman’s loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 was a blow to entertainer Drake. The interpreter of “God’s Plan” and “Know Yourself” lost no less than 430,000 dollars because of failed bets.

The Nigerian was crushed by Leon Edwards when he was on track to claim this victory. Even if he plans to get to work to bounce back, it is already too late for Drake who had placed 200,000 dollars on the latter’s victory.

Sure of his shot, the rapper had also placed a small note of 230,000 dollars in favor of Jose Aldo, who faced Merab Dvalishvili a little lower on the card. And again, he failed. A total of 430,000 dollars or 284,238,700 CFA francs were thrown into the water.

For several years, Drake has indeed lost dizzying sums betting on UFC fights. This umpteenth failure of the artist could say that he would have a reputation as a cursed bettor, not to say badly inspired.