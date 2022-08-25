Rapper gets tattoo, angry fans

Cardi B has just taken a step by getting part of her face tattooed. She had however declared in 2021, that she was happy not to get a tattoo.

Cardi B in the footsteps of Drake

Last July, Cardi B revealed that she couldn’t bear the idea of ​​entrusting her children to someone else.

The American rapper said she was very attached to her children so much that she never used the services of nannies to take care of them. This revelation had aroused the admiration of several Internet users at the time who stifled the rapper with glowing messages. A few months after this media release relating to her life as a mother, the interpreter of Bodak Yellow made the front page of the web with new news.

Indeed, like Drake who had his face tattooed recently with his mother’s initials, Cardi B has also embarked on this adventure. Passing through the tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, the rapper has had several letters tattooed in red ink, at the level of the jaw.

If for the time being the tattoo has not been revealed, the charming lady has since nurtured the desire to get a tattoo. Last January, she also tweeted her desire to honor her sons, born in September 2021. “I say it like that, but… I am ready to get my son’s first name tattooed on my face… I I really want to do it”, had launched Cardi B.

A high speed change

These drawings that Cardi B just made on her body did not please some of her fans. They blame the rapper for changing her version after saying in September 2021 that she is glad she has refrained from getting tattoos.

“Every day, I’m grateful that I didn’t get that tattoo on my face that I wanted when I was 16,” the 29-year-old artist said.