Rapper Goonew ‘Standing’ Watched in a Nightclub | Beetroot

Rapper Goonew was literally front and center at his own funeral… with his body propped up and on display in a club.



The 24-year-old rapper’s funeral, dubbed The Final Show, was held at Bliss Nightclub in Washington DC on Sunday, and footage from inside the building appears to show the embalmed corpse of the rapper facing the crowd, fully clothed and wearing a Crown.

The reaction of the public is quite mixed… some dance to the music, while others are stone-faced, staring at the corpse in front of them. Bliss Nightclub said they weren’t aware of the tribute in advance, according to TooFab, and apologized to anyone who was offended.

The club is still investigating whether or not the body was real, or if there are possible legal ramifications.

Goonew, real name Markelle Morrow, was found with fatal gunshot wounds a few weeks ago in a District Heights parking lot; her family believes she was the victim of an armed robbery.

His mother says the artist delivered everything the suspect wanted, but was still shot in the back. Prince George’s County Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction or arrest.