Rapper J Stash kills his girlfriend and then commits suicide. The three children call the police Corriere.it

First he shot his girlfriend, then he put the gun to his head and killed himself. All while the woman’s three children were in the next room. ended in tragedy – in Tample City, a suburb of Los Angeles – the relationship between the 28-year-old American rapper J Stash and his girlfriend. When the police arrived on the scene there was nothing to do, except to note the presence of the lifeless bodies by Jeanette Gallegos, also 28, and J Stash. According to the reconstruction of the facts, the couple had locked themselves in the room and had begun to argue: a furious quarrel that had also attracted the attention of the three children of the woman (aged 7, 9 and 11) who had started knocking on the door of the room, worried for the safety of their mother. As they got no answers they called their grandmother who told them to call 911 and run away. A tragic situation, said Lieutenant Derrick Alfred of the LAPD. Justin Alexander Joseph (this is his real name) was born on 23 September 1993; raised in Florida, he started selling drugs to make a quick buck. In the meantime he embarked on a career as a rapper and then moved to New York in search of success.