Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida

(CNN) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida, authorities said Friday.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was driving a purple Dodge Durango with an expired license when the Florida Highway Patrol discovered the car had window tint “that appeared to be darker than the legal limit,” the police said. police in a press release. It was also discovered during a records check that the vehicle’s registration was expired.

When police searched the car, they found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag containing 31 white oxycodone tablets, the statement said. Oxycodone is a type of opioid drug that treats pain and can become highly addictive, according to the CDC.

Black, 25, was taken to the Broward County jail, where online records show him in custody Saturday morning.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told CNN that he hopes to “move forward” in resolving the rapper’s case.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case,” Cohen said. “We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and will move forward to resolve the matter quickly.”

Black grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. His breakout hit was “Tunnel Vision”, which became his first Top 10 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In November 2019, Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison on weapons charges after he pleaded guilty to making false written statements while attempting to purchase firearms from a federally licensed gun dealer.

On his last day in office, former President Donald Trump commuted Black’s gun sentence, calling the rapper a “prominent artist and community leader,” in a White House statement.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso, Emma Tucker and Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.