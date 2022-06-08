Rapper shot to death in Georgia: Trouble

Instagram / @1troublemmb Rapper Trouble killed in Georgia

Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper known artistically as Trouble, died at the age of 34 after being shot inside an apartment in the state of Georgia.

According to police reports, the rapper died after being involved in a fatal altercation that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 5.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jedida Canty told a news conference that Orr had been shot in the chest while visiting a friend at an apartment complex in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta. .

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV Atlanta that the rapper was rushed to a local hospital after being shot, but was pronounced dead shortly after admission.

Mariel Semonte Orr’s death was confirmed by her record label, Def Jam Recordings, through a post on Instagram during the morning hours of Sunday, June 5.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration for the community he proudly represented.”

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said at a news conference that authorities have identified the shooting suspect as Jamichael Jones, a man who currently has warrants out for felony homicide, burglary and aggravated assault.

Jedida Canty of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that the rapper did not know the suspect, but that Jones had a connection to the owner of the apartment where the shooting occurred. Canty also described the event as a “domestic situation”.

Trouble, the Atlanta rapper who collaborated with artists like Drake, Migos and the Weeknd, has died at the age of 34 https://t.co/wvHciUsoUV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 5, 2022

The shooter turned himself in to police authorities.

The man accused of killing rapper Trouble turned himself in to authorities after his mother encouraged him to turn himself in, according to information reported by NBC News.

Jamichael Jones, 33, was wanted in the fatal Trouble shooting that occurred last Sunday, June 5, at the Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Jones was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7, in Clayton County in connection with Trouble’s murder.

Who was Trouble?

Mariel Semonte Orr, artistically known as Trouble, was a prominent rapper from Atlanta who debuted in 2011 with the release of his mixtape “December 17th.” Following his debut, Trouble released two full studio albums: “Edgewood” in 2018 and “Thug Love” in 2020″.

In 2013, Trouble was named to XXL magazine’s “15 Atlanta Rappers You Should Know” list.

People reported that Trouble is known in the music industry for collaborating with artists like Drake and The Weeknd.

Trouble’s last music album was “Thug Luv” in 2020. According to Variety, music critics noted that the album is one of the rapper’s best musical works to date.