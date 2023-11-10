Rapper Timbaland apologizes for saying Justin Timberlake “should have mouthed off” at Britney Spears

American singer Britney Spears recently released her memoir titled ‘The Woman in Me’Where she touches on important topics of her personal and professional life such as: her conservatorship, her rise to fame, and her controversial relationship with former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake.

In her book, the ‘Toxic’ singer She revealed many things that were unknown about her relationship with Timberlake, whom she started dating in 1999 and later separated from in 2002 after several rumors of infidelity.

Spears said many things, including that she had an abortion at the age of 21 because Justin, who was her boyfriend at the time, was not ready to be a father: “Upon the pregnancy news, Justin was not happy and so said that ‘we were not ready to have a baby in our lives, because we were too young.'”

Faced with these statements, the ‘Mirror’ interpreter did not issue any specific opinion, but People reported that a source close to the artist told them that the artist is facing this new ‘wave of criticism’. “Stay calm and focused.”

However, in the face of the attacks and criticism that Justin Timberlake received, one who did not remain silent was the rapper and producer Timothy Zachery Mosley, better known in the artistic world as Timbaland.

Timbaland expressed that the former NSYNC member “I should have put a muzzle on him.” Britney then spoke not only about Justin, but also about the artist’s ‘Cry Me a River’ music video, which she said was a story about a woman. “Whoever looks like me betrays him and he walks sadly in the rain.”

Looking at this the rapper said: “She’s going crazy, isn’t she? I wanted to call JT and say, ‘Dude! “You should have put a muzzle on that girl.”

Following his words, the singer’s fans were quick to criticize him and demand an apology from the ‘Princess of Pop’, an argument that was an inappropriate comment and in very bad taste.

In view of this, the rapper did a live on his TikTok account and apologized, stating that he was wrong to say so and that if Britney has a voice, she should use it to tell her experiences.

“’Put a muzzle’, what the hell was I thinking? I should have never said that… To all the Britney fans, you are right and I am wrong. I can look outside of myself and say it wasn’t a joke and it wasn’t a nice thing to say. “I apologize to Britney’s fans and her.”Said.

“Come on man, I’ll take 1,000, but I feel sorry for all of Britney’s fans, including her,” the music industry veteran said. “You have a voice, you say what you want to say. Who am I to say what you shouldn’t say? And I was wrong to say that.”the rapper added.