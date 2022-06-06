Rapper Trouble, collaborator of Drake and The Weeknd, dead at 34

Georgian rapper Trouble, who has notably collaborated with Drake and the Weeknd, was shot dead during a home invasion early Sunday morning after a night of partying. He was 34 years old.

The rapper’s label Def Jam Recordings confirmed the death of the star – real name Mariel Semonte Orr – in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” they wrote of the artist, also known as Skoob. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. inside the Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia, Fox News reported. Investigators report the Atlanta native was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Although no arrests have been made, authorities have since obtained arrest warrants for Jamichael Jones, 33, of Atlanta, who is wanted for murder, trespassing and aggravated assault.

Authorities report that Orr was staying with an unidentified female companion when Jones broke into the house and shot her.

And although Jones and Orr did not know each other, the murder suspect had been involved in a “domestic dispute” with the woman, according to Jedidia Canty, public information officer with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office does not know where Jones is at this time.

Just hours before his death, Trouble had uploaded photos to Instagram of himself drinking and laughing with friends at an undisclosed club. He was also seen in a video dancing while sitting in the bed of a van, according to the Daily Mail.

A month before his tragic death, Trouble uploaded an Instagram post about life being too short. “Short life af dawg smh Neva knows when your numBa is going to be called!” he wrote. “Be grateful. Forgive – Don’t forget.

Rapper Trouble aka Mariel Semonte Orr had been shot in the chest. Instagram / @1troublemb

Born on November 4, 1987, Orr debuted on the rap scene in 2011 with his “December 17th” mixtape, which featured Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame and Trae the Truth. In 2018, Orr was signed by legendary producer Mike Will Made, who produced his seminal ‘Edgewood’ album, which featured artists including Drake, the Weeknd, Quavo, Offset and Fetty Wap.

The rap community was devastated by Orr’s untimely death, with Drake posting a memorial image of the artist on Instagram, The Guardian reported.

“God bless the dead,” wrote rapper Killer Mike on Twitter. “He was a good man. Gone soon.”

Rapper 2 Chainz, who collaborated with Orr on his 2020 album “Thug Luv” also paid tribute to the fallen blacksmith on Twitter, writing: “Mannnn you made me cry with laughter at the party P bruuu a really solid individual, crazy shit, we have to publish this shit, I swear I hate the devil and he works overtime here. praying for your family and peace my brother.

