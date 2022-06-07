Rapper Trouble shot to death at Georgia apartment complex

the rapper troublecollaborator of artists such as Drake and The Weeknd, was shot to death in a home invasion this Sunday morning after a night out.

The rapper’s label, Def Jam Recordings, confirmed the death of the 34-year-old star, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, in an Instagram post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble“, the company said in a statement. “A true voice for her city and an inspiration for the community she proudly represented. RIP Skoob (his other pseudonym by which he was known).”

The shooting happened overnight inside the Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the Atlanta native he was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

And while no arrests have been made, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Jones33, wanted on charges of murder, breaking and entering and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Orr was staying with an unidentified female companion when Jones burst into the house and shot her. And although Jones and Trouble did not know each other, the suspect had been involved in a “domestic dispute” with the woman, according to Jedidia Canty, public information officer for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Just hours before his death, Trouble posted photos to Instagram of himself drinking and laughing with friends at a private club, according to the Daily Mail.