Rapper Tyga launches myystar, the platform that challenges OnlyFans

Only 24 hours after that OnlyFans has announced that it will ban “sexually explicit” content, Tyga, one of its most famous creators, canceled his account to launch his content platform as a competitor.

The rapper’s subscription content service, called “myystar,” will allow sexually explicit videos for both prostitutes and celebrities. Set to debut in October, myystar will take a 10% reduction from creators’ earnings, half the cut from OnlyFans.

“I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their income comes in,” Tyga exclusively told Forbes. “I want to give hope to those people.”

Tyga partnered with Ryder Ripps of Forbes 30 Under 30 Art & Style, who worked on branding for Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and Donda, Kanye West’s creative agency, to design myystar. In addition to explicit photos and videos, Tyga says the platform will host content from podcasts, comedians, athletes and musicians. Creators will also be able to sell their NFTs.

READ ALSO: The secret story of the owner of OnlyFans. Who became a billionaire

Loading... Advertisements

Although Tyga did not disclose his OnlyFans earnings, he confirmed that he made several million from his $ 20-a-month subscriptions. OnlyFans reported in a statement sent to Axios yesterday that its 2 million creators have earned more than 5 billion on the platform.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, which collects data from various sources, Tyga was the fourth to earn the most on OnlyFans before leaving. According to their numbers, that Forbes couldn’t verify, he has earned around 8 million to date, behind only ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, singer-actress Bella Thorne and rap star Cardi B.

Tyga joined the site last September “as an experiment” and three months later launched his talent management company OnlyFans TooRaww, which now has more than two dozen customers. Along with this first group, Tyga said he’ll be recruiting myystar talent by invitation only to get started. With the right choices, he could generate the same pattern that led him – and 130 million users – to initially move to OnlyFans.

“I pay attention to the culture,” says Tyga. “I’ve always liked being up to speed and seeing what everyone is feeling. It was just curiosity”.