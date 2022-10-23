Rappers Drake and 21 Savage will release a joint album this Friday

The two rappers shared the clip of their collaboration on Saturday jimmy cooksin which they unveil the release of a duo project, called HerLoss, scheduled for the Friday, October 28.

Drake and 21 Savage on a single album. The rappers from Toronto and Atlanta announced this Saturday that they would be releasing a joint record, called HerLoss, Friday, October 28.

It is through the clip of jimmy cooks – collaboration between the two artists present on the album Honestly Nevermind from Drake – unveiled this October 22 that the news broke.

In the middle of the video, shared on the day of 21 Savage’s 30th anniversary, a text appears on the screen and reveals the title and the release date of this album, already eagerly awaited by rap fans. US.

Several collaborations to their credit

This isn’t the first time Drake and 21 Savage have made music as a duo. Besides the song jimmy cooksthe two rappers recently teamed up on the title knife talk by Drake, released in 2021 on his album Certified Lover Boy. Drake also participated in the album Savage Mode II by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, on the title Mr Right Now.

On June 17, the Canadian rapper released his album by surprise Honestly Nevermind, a record with very 1990s accents, with house, dance and electro sounds, which had not been unanimous with its fans. On social networks, many Internet users had even compared this album to music for dressing rooms.

Critics who had no not really upset the rapper: “No problem if you have not understood anything yet. It does not matter. It is what we do. We will wait until you are at the level. We are already there. We are already thinking about the suite”, he said at a party organized for the release of the disc.