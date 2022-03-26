Rappi: this is how its digital ecosystem is integrated | Companies | Business

The Rappi platform presented the formation of its digital ecosystem, in which its operation in nine countries and in more than 250 cities. This added to the more than 100 million downloads that the app has.

(See: Rappi has a new partner: the singer Maluma comes to the app).

Currently, more than 3,000 collaborators are part of the Colombian unicorn and about 40,000 businesses are connected to the platform.

“We recently opened operations in more than 10 cities in the country. We were born here and continue to grow. Currently, we have more than 50,000 registered independent couriers. We are unique because in one place you can access a whole universe of experiences, goods and servicesRappi noted.

As for the different alternatives highlighted by the ‘startup’, in the first place is the pet button.

(See: The ‘getaways’ are now the tourist’s favorite plan).

“At Rappi you can now customize the profile for your pet and find more than 5,000 products. We want users to find everything they like best for their pets, which is why we expect a growth of more than 40% in the vertical during 2022”, specified the company.

It should be noted that, for pets, the food category takes 76%, followed by medicines, with more than 11%; toilet, with 9%; and toys, with more than 4%.

(See: Consumer experience, the key to leading startups).

On the side of the vertical RappiPay, the company claimed that more than 800,000 users have RappiAccount. In addition, they went from being over 50 Credit cards placed in December 2020 to more than 150,000 in December 2021.

“At RappiPay we have a differentiating and VIP service for user attention: the ‘personal bankers’. In December 2022, the ‘personal bankers’ will increase by up to 60% and this means the connection to the ‘fintech’ of more than 400 young Colombians”.

RappiPay is a joint venture (or ‘joint venture’) between Davivienda and Rappi. private file

For its part, the business vertical of supermarkets, pharmacies and consumer stores expects to grow more than 40% in 2022. Bogota, Medellin and Barranquilla They are the cities that generate the most sales in Colombia in this line.

Rappi Travel arrives with escapades and traveling packages. In 2022, this business vertical hopes to give users more opportunities to book their flights and hotels.

(See: Rappi, Platzi and other technology companies that sponsor soccer teams).

BRIEFCASE