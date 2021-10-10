Rapture-Palooza: trailer of the horror comedy starring Anna Kendrick

This year the Apocalypse in a comedy version is really fashionable if we calculate that this is the third film to be released that deals with the “End of the World” trend, the other two are This is the End by Seth Rogen and The World’s End by Edgar Wright.
The trailer shows us a post-apocalyptic version of the Earth halfway between the desolation seen in it The shadow of the scorpion and the mystical kidnappings of the thriller Before the apocalypse, clearly all in a hilarious parody format.
The cast also includes Rob Corddry, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Thomas Lennon, Ana Gasteyer, John Michael Higgins, Tyler Labine and Ken Jeong (Mr. Chow of Hangover), Rapture-Palooza comes out in the States on June 7th.
When the Apocalypse becomes a reality and a billion people are abducted from the sky, Lindsey (Kendrick) and her boyfriend Ben (Daley) who live in the Seattle suburbs are saved from the raid of souls. After the event, the young couple go to great lengths to lead a normal life, surrounded by talking locusts, sudden, thundering showers of blood and weed-smoking ghosts. But when the Antichrist (Robinson) chooses their neighborhood to settle, Lindsey finds herself the object of his attentions. With the help of their family, friends and a neighbor zombie who mows the grass in their garden, the young couple embark on an impossible mission to stop the Antichrist who chose to take Lindsay as his bride … and possibly during this attempt also save the world.