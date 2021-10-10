Rapture-Palooza: trailer of the horror comedy starring Anna Kendrick

This year the Apocalypse in a comedy version is really fashionable if we calculate that this is the third film to be released that deals with the “End of the World” trend, the other two are This is the End by Seth Rogen and The World’s End by Edgar Wright.

The trailer shows us a post-apocalyptic version of the Earth halfway between the desolation seen in it The shadow of the scorpion and the mystical kidnappings of the thriller Before the apocalypse, clearly all in a hilarious parody format.

The cast also includes Rob Corddry, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Thomas Lennon, Ana Gasteyer, John Michael Higgins, Tyler Labine and Ken Jeong (Mr. Chow of Hangover), Rapture-Palooza comes out in the States on June 7th.