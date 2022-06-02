Rapunzel in ‘Murder Raid’. Trailer of ‘The Princess’

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer for the upcoming fantasy action movie,’princess‘, which will premiere directly on Hulu on Friday, July 1. In the trailer we see its protagonist Joey King (‘The deception‘) trying to save her family and kingdom from an evil suitor.

When a strong-willed, beautiful princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, she is kidnapped and imprisoned in a remote tower of her father’s castle. princess must escape, protect her family and save the kingdom.

Le-Van Kiet(‘The Requin‘) directs this film from a script written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. Together with King, whom we will soon see also in’Bullet Train‘, the film stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo.

‘princess‘ is produced by Toby Jaffe, Neal H. Moritz and Derek Kolstad, with Joey King and Guy Riedel serving as executive producers. The film will be released in Spain through Star/Disney+ on a date yet to be specified.

