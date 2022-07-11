Raquel Peña’s response to Leonel Fernández

the vice president Rachel Pena assured that the Government is very clear and that it will not blurin response to criticism from former President Leonel Fernández, who said on Sunday that this administration will not be able to solve the economic crisis because he doesn’t recognize her.

“We are very clear that we are not going to lose focus, we are really with a commitment very big in the Dominican Republic,” responded the deputy president when questioned by journalists at the Ministry of Economy, after having sworn in Pavel Isa Contreras as Minister of Economy, Planning and Development.

For Leonel Fernández, this government does not propose concrete solutions for inflation, something with which he did not agree Rachel Pena. In his opinion, “President Luis Abinader works tirelessly, and that is the line that all of us follow.”

“We are not going to lose focus and we are going to continue working together for a better Dominican Republic,” the vice president reiterated.

Minister Isa Contreras also commented on Fernández’s statements. He stated that the challenge that past governments they have not achieved overcome, is to promote public policies that lead to growth being transformed into more opportunities for people.

He urged the opposition to promote public policies together with the government to provide quality of life and better services to the people. “So much the political parties Both the opposition and the government have to push in the same direction: and it is how to give quality to public policies and how we can do to improve public services”, he maintained.

The new Economy Minister predicted that the growth forecast will not be significantly affected by the international situation, at least this year, and stated that “there will be no recession”.