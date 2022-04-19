Raquelita’s ex-partner called her 25 times from jail

the living hell Raquelita War, former contestant from master chef, has not finished with the arrest of his ex-partner. On Holy Thursday he stabbed his eldest son several times and cruelly killed his mother, stabbing her 25 times.

desperate, Kirsy Guerra “Raquelita” denounced that from prison Ricardo Antonio Leonor Abreu He continues to harass her and between April 16 and 17 he has called her 25 times.

Since he didn’t know the number, and saw several missed calls, Raquelita He answered one of the calls and it turned out to be his attacker, who asked him about the state of health of Gustavo Rodríguez, who is torn between life and death at the Darío Contreras hospital.

“What that man told me was Hello my love. How are you? Who else loves you speaks to you. I answered: who speaks to me? It’s me Ricardo. I told him: what are you doing calling me after you killed my mom? He answered: What I I want to know how is the child, and I replied: What does it matter to you. I couldn’t stand my anger and I closed the phone… I haven’t taken any more calls from him, he has called several times,” Guerra told Diario Libre via audio.

In another audio addressed to his lawyer Raquelita questions the authorities that his mother’s murderer used a cell phone while in prison. “The aggressor just called me from prison. Do you know what that means? That he is going to worry about making the child die, he understands,” Kirsy told her lawyer, Lucía Burgos Montero, in a voice note. in which he is heard altered.

He added: “He wants to know if the boy is alive to finish killing him, please take action on the matter. I will send you the number from which he called me in a capture so that you have it.” The lawyer assured him that she would notify the prosecutor leading the investigation about what happened so that it could proceed.

The Court of Permanent Attention of Santo Domingo Este postponed until next Saturday, April 23, the coercive measure against Ricardo Antonio Leonor Abreu. The lawyer for the victim’s family indicated that the postponement was due to the defendant requesting to have a lawyer of his choice.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/19/capture-de-screen-of-a-cellular-ee740045.jpeg Screenshot showing the 25 calls the woman received from a number used by her ex-partner from prison. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this Saturday that the former contestant from MasterChef RD, Kirsy (Raquelita) Guerra Mella, had filed a complaint in 2021 for aggression against her ex-partner, who last Saturday stabbed the woman’s mother to death with 25 stab wounds and injured her eldest son.

The complaint arose from the intervention of the authorities, after the members of a unit of the 9-1-1 Emergency Service, who provided medical assistance to a person in the Residencial Fernández Oriental, where the tragedy occurred this Thursday , they noticed a heated discussion that Ricardo Leonor Abreu had with Guerra Mella, in relation to a business selling empanadas that they both had.

“Last year’s process exhausted a protocol that included a psychological evaluation. Guerra Mella required a restraining order to protect her from the aggressor, which was granted to her, “says the persecuting body in a press release.

When “regretting” the events that occurred on Thursday, the Prosecutor’s Office maintained that, after last year’s incident, before the Unit for Attention to Victims of Gender Violence, Domestic Violence and Sexual Crimes, “no new complaints had been filed for any of the parties, family or friends”.

During his time through the cooking show the woman also denounced that she was a victim of domestic violence.

The tragedy

Gustavo Rodríguez Guerra, 19, received nine stab wounds this Thursday night while trying to save his grandmother, Reina Margarita Perez Mella, 72, who died after being attacked by her ex-son-in-law, Ricardo Antonio Abreu.

Gustavo is admitted to the Doctor Darío Contreras Hospital, and so far his prognosis is reserved.

Still in amazement and with her bloody clothes remains the daughter of the now deceased and mother of the wounded young man, Raquelita Warformer participant of the third season of master chef RD, who stated that he does not find words to express the pain he feels at this time.

“It’s difficult, I have to bury my mother and I have my son here between life and death, the pain I feel is too great, too much,” he said. Raquelita between tears, while waiting for news of her son in the hospital.