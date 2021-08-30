Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez arrives at Sephora Italia!

written by Roberta Marciano





May 20, 2021



The most famous perfume brand in the world, Sephora, announced the arrival in Italy of the make-up collection Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez! More than a year after its launch in America, the first brand of the former Disney star finally arrives in our country.

A highly anticipated release not only for the Selenators but also for all make-up enthusiasts as this brand brings us some very interesting formulas and must-have products. Of the launch, of which we do not yet know the official date, we do not even know which products will arrive. In this year since her arrival in America, Selena has given life to several collections cadenced between 2020 and the first months of 2021 that have introduced many new and interesting products.

Only in the last year the singer of Rare has released a cream blush, glossy lip balm and eye shadows, new palettes and even new products for the face. We can assume that the first products to arrive will be those of the first collection and that the prices will also be very similar to the American ones.

Here are all available products and prices

Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist is an ultra fine spray to enhance the radiance that hydrates, prepares, fixes and refreshes the skin. Price: 27 € – 85ml

is an ultra fine spray to enhance the radiance that hydrates, prepares, fixes and refreshes the skin. Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer creates the perfect base for makeup with this refreshing water-based primer that smoothes, hydrates and brightens in one step. Price: 30 € – 28ml / 16 € – 15ml

creates the perfect base for makeup with this refreshing water-based primer that smoothes, hydrates and brightens in one step. Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation is a lightweight foundation with concentrated pigments that barely feels but provides medium to full coverage. Price: 33 €

is a lightweight foundation with concentrated pigments that barely feels but provides medium to full coverage. Liquid Touch Foundation Brush a vegan foundation brush rich in soft silky bristles to apply, spread, blend. Price: 32 €

a vegan foundation brush rich in soft silky bristles to apply, spread, blend. Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer a buildable moisturizing concealer that blends evenly onto the skin for invisible coverage, without a “mask effect”. Price: 23 €

a buildable moisturizing concealer that blends evenly onto the skin for invisible coverage, without a “mask effect”. The Liquid Touch Concealer Brush has uniquely sculpted bristles and a tapered tip for precise coverage. Price: 20 €

has uniquely sculpted bristles and a tapered tip for precise coverage. Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel is a waterproof double-ended product with a retractable triangular shaped eyebrow pencil with the addition of an eyebrow gel to create naturally defined brows. Price: 25 €

is a waterproof double-ended product with a retractable triangular shaped eyebrow pencil with the addition of an eyebrow gel to create naturally defined brows. Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner is a long-lasting waterproof liquid eyeliner with ultra-black pigments for maximum definition with every application. Price: 22 €

is a long-lasting waterproof liquid eyeliner with ultra-black pigments for maximum definition with every application. Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow a very light liquid to powder eyeshadow that blends and modulates easily before giving a soft satin hold. Price: 23 €

a very light liquid to powder eyeshadow that blends and modulates easily before giving a soft satin hold. Positive Light Liquid Luminizer a silky highlighter, like a second skin, that creates a dewy and buildable radiance while nourishing the skin. Price: 27 €

a silky highlighter, like a second skin, that creates a dewy and buildable radiance while nourishing the skin. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a light weight long-lasting liquid blush that blends and modulates beautifully for a delicate and healthy complexion. Price: 22 €

is a light weight long-lasting liquid blush that blends and modulates beautifully for a delicate and healthy complexion. Stay Vulnerable Blush Inspired by the delicate, rosy colors that our complexion takes on when we feel vulnerable, this unique liquid effect cream melts in contact with the skin for a light burst of color that lasts all day. Price: 24 €

Inspired by the delicate, rosy colors that our complexion takes on when we feel vulnerable, this unique liquid effect cream melts in contact with the skin for a light burst of color that lasts all day. Lip Souffle Matte Lip cream is a whipped cream for the lips that gives a vivid color, with a velvety finish in a single stroke. Price: 23 €

is a whipped cream for the lips that gives a vivid color, with a velvety finish in a single stroke. With GratitudeDewy Lip Balm is a moisturizing and treating lip balm that gives buildable color with a natural glossy finish. Price: 18 €

is a moisturizing and treating lip balm that gives buildable color with a natural glossy finish. Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm Softens like a conditioner, shines like a gloss. The super smooth formula envelops the lips with long-lasting hydration and a touch of color and brightness for plump lips. Price: 20 €

Softens like a conditioner, shines like a gloss. The super smooth formula envelops the lips with long-lasting hydration and a touch of color and brightness for plump lips. The Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit is a refill box containing sebum-absorbing papers and a powder infused puff for a slightly soft finish. Price: 31 €

is a refill box containing sebum-absorbing papers and a powder infused puff for a slightly soft finish. Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush Soft enough to apply evenly yet stiff enough to control application, this uniquely angled brush mimics your fingertips for quick color application. Price: 17 €