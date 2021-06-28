Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez arrives in Italy



June 28, 2021



Rare Beauty the brand created by Selena Gomez debuts in Europe and in Italy exclusively from Sephora. The global launch will take place on July 1st.

“Selena’s passion for beauty products – reports a note – dates back to when she was little, from the first moment she sat on her first make-up chair. For the past three years he has dedicated this love to the development of Rare Beauty. Selena wanted to create a brand that went beyond physical products, helped people feel good about themselves and celebrated what makes them unique. He created Rare Beauty to challenge the myth of beauty linked to physical perfection ”. Rare Beauty wants to spread the idea of ​​using make-up as a tool to celebrate what makes us all different and allows us to reach a state of self-love and acceptance. “I am very excited – underlines Selena Gomez, founder and creator of Rare Beauty – to launch beauty products that are not only beautiful, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare ”.

The new Rare Beauty collection will be available in Italy (starting from July 1st) in Sephora stores and on Sephora.it.









