News

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez arrives in Italy

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


June 28, 2021


Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez arrives in Italy

Selena Gomez

Loading...
Advertisements

Rare Beauty the brand created by Selena Gomez debuts in Europe and in Italy exclusively from Sephora. The global launch will take place on July 1st.

“Selena’s passion for beauty products – reports a note – dates back to when she was little, from the first moment she sat on her first make-up chair. For the past three years he has dedicated this love to the development of Rare Beauty. Selena wanted to create a brand that went beyond physical products, helped people feel good about themselves and celebrated what makes them unique. He created Rare Beauty to challenge the myth of beauty linked to physical perfection ”. Rare Beauty wants to spread the idea of ​​using make-up as a tool to celebrate what makes us all different and allows us to reach a state of self-love and acceptance. “I am very excited – underlines Selena Gomez, founder and creator of Rare Beauty – to launch beauty products that are not only beautiful, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare ”.

The new Rare Beauty collection will be available in Italy (starting from July 1st) in Sephora stores and on Sephora.it.





Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

939
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
757
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
740
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
585
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
571
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
567
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
555
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
529
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
510
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
485
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top