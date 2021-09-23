Rare Beauty: interview with Selena Gomez

Selena «goes global». A new beginning, proudly announced on Instagram last July. Also in Italy comes from Sephora Rare Beauty, «More than a make-up brand. I wanted to create incredible products, of course, but above all something that would change the debate around beauty: we suffer so much pressure from society, we have to correspond to very high expectations, always be perfect. Rare Beauty was created to eliminate this pressure, and celebrate everything that makes us different from each other ».

The range of Soft Pinch liquid blushes by Rare Beauty, in 12 shades (from Sephora).

She is different for sure. With 257 million followers on Instagram, she is the most followed star in the world (followed by her, however, only 200 people). It seems that one of his posts reaches the value of 800,000 dollars. For this reason, each of his messages has a considerable specific weight. Don’t you feel the responsibility? «Social media is a very powerful tool and I am really grateful to be able to speak from my platform. My advice is: don’t get too involved in what you see on the net. Don’t spend too much time scrolling on social media. Take breaks if necessary. Constant comparison with others can seriously damage mental health. In my case, when I really want to take care of myself, I often decide to disconnect from the iPhone. Psychic well-being is for me a very personal issue, central to Rare Beauty. I hope to change the beauty industry ».

With one percent of all sales donated to the Rare Impact Fund which provides mental care services in educational settings. “Rare Beauty wants to welcome every age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural background, for every different physical and mental ability”. This is the reason for a very wide range of concelear and foundation. Beauty is related to mental health. Encouraging others to feel good in their own skin, this is my mission ».

