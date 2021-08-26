Rare Beauty: Selena Gomez’s brand arrives in Italy

In the wake of the many celebrities who have launched into the world of beauty, the singer Selena Gomez in 2020 he launched his own brand Rare Beauty. Very wide range of products and shades, minimalist packaging and immediately there was hype for this brand, until today not available in Italy.

Yes, because from tomorrow 1 July Rare Beauty will also be available in stores and on the website of Sephora Italy, as announced by the many umboxing of pr packs by our local beauty gurus.

Rare Beauty wants to convey positivity and optimism, and make everyone feel included and welcomed, for this reason the products are varied and varied, reaching different requests and needs.

Rare beauty: must have products

The international community that has already had the opportunity to test Rare Beauty products has already decreed what they are the brand’s products a must have.

In view of the shopping at Sephora, one of the must haves is the Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer, illuminating primer that absolutely corresponds to the trends of the moment, who want a glowy base: this product perfection and makes foundation and bb cream even more luminous.

The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush it is highly appreciated for its versatility: it makes the cheeks fuller while giving a touch of color and light to the complexion, but like all products of the genre, it can also be tapped on the lips.

Finally, super recommended is the eyebrow pencil Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel, very pigmented and stable during the day, it is very precise. Together with the gel, it lasts all day thanks to the waterproof pigments.