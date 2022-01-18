rare book pay a fortune to make it NFT, believing to get the intellectual property – Nerd4.life

A group of crypto enthusiasts spent millions of dollars on a rare edition of a Dune book, more precisely on the film adaptation that Alejandro Jodorowsky wanted to make of it, thinking of acquiring the intellectual property to make it into NFT. Do you think that the operation cost him the beauty of 2.66 million euros and does not entitle him to practically anything.

This is not a single buyer, but a collective that passes under the name of SpiceDAO. So more minds got together and didn’t understand that the purchase would not entitle them to anything other than the physical copy of the book in question.

After the purchase, Spice DAO published a kind of poster in which it announced that it wanted to make the book public as an NFT and that it wanted to produce an original animated series based on it, to be sold to a video streaming service. In addition, ours wanted to guarantee support for the community works related to Dune. Too bad they can do practically nothing of what has been announced ..

But the plans of these crypto enthusiasts are even more bizarre than the already strange story might appear. On their forum, in fact, they talked about buying a culturally relevant book and burning the only physical copy available, after converting it to JPG, so as to increase the value of the NFT. They also wanted to record the book’s burning on video, also to be sold as an NFT.

The underlying problem is that the copyrights on Dune will only expire between 2054 and 2060 (depending on the territories). They are currently firmly in the hands of the Herbert Limited Partnership, which we believe does not want to support their extravagant ideas.