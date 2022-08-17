Rare case of soft tissue metastasis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma revealed after curative resection

Medical literature indicates that pancreatic adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer.

Xial T1-weighted magnetic resonance imaging sequence depicting a low signal intensity homogeneous tumor (white arrow). Photo: Courtesy of the researchers in the study.

This is a case that surprised the specialists who treated the patient, since soft tissue metastases from a primary carcinoma are rare lesions, and are often the first clinical manifestation of a previously unknown malignant neoplasm of an advanced stage. presented alone in a setting of recurrent illness.

They highlighted that soft tissue metastases from pancreatic adenocarcinoma are extremely rare, even mentioning that some cases involving the skin have been described in the literature, and solitary metastasis to deep soft tissue (eg, subcutis and skeletal muscle) has been reported. less than 10 times.

The case presented in a 74-year-old woman with late-onset subcutaneous metastasis (recurrent disease), solitary in the posterior aspect of the left thigh, derived from an adenocarcinoma of the pancreatic head, 2 years after initial treatment with R0 resection or pancreaticoduodenectomy, a a procedure performed to treat tumors and disorders related to the intestine, pancreas, and bile duct, or adjuvant chemotherapy.

As indicated in the published study, these scenarios are associated with poor prognosis and can be the source of diagnostic confusion both clinically and pathologically. “The main location of the malignant neoplasm is usually the lung, breast, kidney or colon,” they refer.

The researchers emphasize that due to the rarity of this entity, they reviewed the literature and discussed treatment options, taking into account the good general condition and symptoms (local pain) of our patient, the favorable location (thigh) and small size of the tumor (less than 4 cm in diameter), and the absence of recurrent disease at additional sites, the decision was made to perform an excisional biopsy of the lesion instead of core needle biopsy

Histopathological analysis of the sample revealed a metastatic lesion of an adenocarcinoma, therefore, additionally, the investigators considered an additional immunohistochemical analysis unnecessary due to the clinical history of the patient (known adenocarcinoma of the pancreas).

“Although distant metastases from pancreatic adenocarcinoma generally have a poor prognosis, there are insufficient data in the literature on the pathway, treatment, and prognosis of an isolated late-onset soft tissue metastasis due to the rarity of this metastasis. entity,” they described.

To alleviate the patient’s symptoms, the specialists indicated that additional chemotherapy seemed to be the ideal treatment option. “Whether this choice will also lead to prolonged survival has not yet been taken into account, but 8 months later, our patient remains disease-free,” they note.

In summary, soft tissue metastases from a primary carcinoma are rare, and in most cases the primary malignancy is carcinoma of the lung, kidney, or colon.

Another aspect highlighted is that although hematogenous spread of pancreatic adenocarcinoma is generally related to a poor prognosis, cases like ours “reveal the importance of resection of the lesion for diagnostic and palliative purposes and to prolong survival seems to be a reasonable treatment option.

