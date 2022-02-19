Rare case of steroid-induced bradycardia in a patient with Crohn’s disease in Puerto Rico

It was concluded that the patient experienced an episode of corticosteroid-induced bradycardia.

The patient was monitored and the bradycardia resolved within 24 hours.

Among the adverse effects of corticosteroids in patients with Crohn’s Disease (CD), cardiac arrhythmias are found between 1% to 82%.

However, bradycardia is a rare event after corticosteroid administration and is often asymptomatic.

Precisely this scenario was what happened in a 31-year-old patient in Puerto Rico, suffering from CD, who had received a resection of about 18 inches of small intestine, who arrived at the emergencies for suspected stenosis of the sigmoid colon.

In view of high suspicion of obstruction of the large intestine, CT enterography (CTE) was requested.

Likewise, due to the fact that the patient previously reported an allergy to contrast solutions, with facial edema and respiratory distress, a corticosteroid prediction protocol intravenous, which consisted of methylprednisolone and diphenhydramine.

After protocol doses, the patient presented with asymptomatic bradycardia, without ischemic changes or other identifiable arrhythmias.

The patient was unable to complete the CTE, as she refused the study before starting due to an episode of nausea. With telemetry in place, the patient was monitored and the bradycardia resolved within 24 hours.

was administered a second premedication protocol to prevent allergy induced by contrast on a second try to get the ETC.

“An exact etiology for corticosteroid-induced bradycardia has not been found. Some 105 cases of corticosteroid-induced bradycardia have been recorded in the literature and none reported in a patient with a history of CD“, sustains the case.

“Is essential rapid detection of bradycardia in patients with CD, especially before surgery. More data and studies are needed to understand this adverse effect of corticosteroid use, particularly in CD patients, considering the harmful development if undetected,” they conclude.

