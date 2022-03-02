Rare case of synchronous renal oncocytoma and angiomyolipoma in a 75-year-old patient

To date, the literature has only described 17 cases of this rare disease, not all related to tuberous sclerosis complex.

(A) CT shows a right renal mass (6.6 cm in diameter). (B) Macroscopic surgical specimen photograph of the right kidney (bivalve coronally) shows the presence of 2 renal masses. Photo: Case investigation.

A 75-year-old woman reported having epigastric discomfortwithout accompanying pain, hematuria, or weight loss. In addition, she had no significant family history of cancer.

According to medical reports, the patient had normal levels of creatinine, electrolytes, and hemoglobin, however, a computed tomography (CT) scan of the abdomen revealed a significant renal mass in the abdomen.

Macroscopic examination revealed a circumscribed brown nodular mass located in the lower pole of the kidney abutting the renal capsule. Interestingly, above this mass was an adjacent, white, firm, well-circumscribed nodule in the midpole, which was not detected on CT and extended to within 1.1 cm of the overlying renal capsule.

Histologically, the larger tumor showed characteristic features of an oncocytoma. The smaller tumor had a mixture of mature adipose tissue, smooth muscle, and vessels, consistent with a angiomyolipoma renal.

Taking the medical literature as a reference, we can infer that renal oncocytomas are benign tumors of the cells of the distal renal tubule, which may represent between 3 and 7% of renal masses. Its discovery usually occurs incidentally through imaging tests performed for other symptoms.

On the other hand, the angiomyolipoma refers to the benign tumor made up of fat and muscle tissue that grows in the kidneys. It has been determined that the appearance of these bodies does not cause symptoms, but they can bleed and grow enough to interrupt proper kidney function.

In the case of this patient, the largest tumor showed diffuse nuclear expression with PAX- and cytoplasmic/membranous positivity for CD117 (epitope located in the extracellular domain of the receptor) by immunohistochemistry, consistent with an oncocytoma. However, the smaller tumor was focally positive for HMB45, and positive for SMA and melan-A, with diffuse cytoplasmic expression.

Classic oncocytomas generally have a mahogany-colored cut surface and a central satellite scar. However, these primary features are not always present, which can lead to delay or confusion during diagnosis.

Procedure performed

Surgical excision was the treatment of choice, as there is no defined method of identifying these tumors or targeting them preoperatively with medications.

Interestingly, the angiomyolipoma it may have features similar to those of oncocytoma, known as oncocytoma-like epithelioid PEComa. In these cases, the tumors consist of uniform, spindle-shaped epithelioid cells, without fascicles of smooth muscle, blood vessels, or fat cells. Furthermore, these tumors tend to have a characteristic diffuse growth and lack of atypia.

the size of the angiomyolipoma observed shows that these tumors can be small, and that a careful examination of the nephrectomy sample is required for their correct detection.

