Rare case: woman has ocular gonorrhea

The 24-year-old woman could not open her left eye.

Image of the patient in detail of her eye and examination confirming her diagnosis. Photo: Courtesy of the case.

Physicians received a 24-year-old woman in the emergency room with a two-day history of redness, pain, blurred vision, and yellow discharge from the eye left.

The case recently published in the scientific literature indicates that the patient did not present the typical symptoms of sore throat, dysuria, vaginal discharge, abdominal pain, rash or joint pain and that it was not until the examination, where she narrated that couldn’t open the eye left.

“Periobital swelling, proptosis and purulent discharge were observed. The conjunctiva was hyperemic, swollen and purulent. Extraocular movements were intact. Contrast-enhanced tomography showed postseptal inflammation of the eye left, which extended to the extraconal and intraconal fat”, says the published research.

Gram stain of the discharge showed gram-negative intracellular diplococci, and cultures of the fluid grew Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a gram-negative bacterium, which microscopically appears as diplococci.

A diagnosis of gonococcal conjunctivitis with preseptal and orbital cellulitis was also made. A urine polymerase chain reaction assay was negative for gonorrhea. Pharyngeal, rectal and cervical samples were not collected, the case indicates.

Gram stain is a test that detects bacteria at a site where an infection is suspected, such as the throat, lungs, genitals, or skin lesions. Gram stains can also be used to detect bacteria in certain body fluids, such as blood or urine.

can be contracted gonorrhea in it eye if it comes into contact with infected fluids, it is called gonococcal conjunctivitis. The gonorrhea that affects the eyes can cause eye pain, sensitivity to light, and pus-like discharge from one or both eyes. Likewise, it can affect the throat and swollen lymph nodes in the neck, according to the literature.

Screening tests for other sexually transmitted infections were negative. His symptoms resolved with intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Access the case here.